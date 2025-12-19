Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Reconnaissance Drone Discovered In Türkiye

Russian Reconnaissance Drone Discovered In Türkiye


2025-12-19 03:15:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The incident was reported by Türkiye's Ministry of the Interior on the social network , Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, today an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was detected in the Çubuklubala area of the İzmit district in Kocaeli Province. It is believed to be a Russian-origin Orlan-10 type UAV used for reconnaissance and surveillance,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not provide further details about the incident, noting that an investigation is ongoing.

The Orlan-10 is a Russian multipurpose unmanned aerial system designed for surveillance of targets in hard-to-reach areas. It is manufactured by the Special Technology Center in Saint Petersburg and has been in service with the Russian army since 2010.

Read also: Erdoğan: Black Sea must remain safe for shipping, not arena of confrontation

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 15, the Turkish Air Force shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Black Sea as it was approaching Turkish airspace. An F-16 fighter jet was used to intercept the UAV.

MENAFN19122025000193011044ID1110504068



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search