Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Discusses Diplomatic Efforts For Peace With Polish Senate Marshal


2025-12-19 03:15:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with the Marshal of the Polish Senate, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska. I am grateful for the principled stance on Ukraine's territorial integrity, effective cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and support for Ukrainian initiatives. Progress is also being made on matters of historical memory. We discussed it today. I briefed her on the current situation in Ukraine and our diplomatic efforts to achieve peace,” Zelensky stated.

In addition, Zelensky and Kidawa-Błońska discussed cooperation with the U.S. Congress and the importance of transatlantic unity regarding sanctions and recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The President thanked the Polish Senate Marshal for supporting the Ukrainian people.

According to the Office of the President, Kidawa-Błońska expressed gratitude for Ukraine accepting released civilian citizens from Belarus.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed historical memory. They noted that progress is being made and there are practical results.

On behalf of the Polish people, the Polish Senate Marshal thanked the Ukrainian President for enabling them to honor the memory of their ancestors, whom they were able to reburial following exhumations in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region.



As previously reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty during which the sides discussed strengthening defense cooperation, economic partnership, and support for Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in Poland.

Photo: Office of the President

MENAFN19122025000193011044ID1110504067



UkrinForm

