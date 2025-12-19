Türkiye Warns Ukraine And Russia Against Escalation In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a press release by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Ukrinform reports.

“Our counterparts have been warned that both sides should be more cautious regarding such negative developments concerning the security of the Black Sea due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia,” Ankara said.

The statement was made in the context of reporting on the investigation of an incident on December 15, when the Turkish Air Force shot down an unidentified UAV that was approaching Turkish airspace from the Black Sea on December 15, 2025.

“The process was carried out not based on a single sensor data point, but rather on the mutual verification of multiple data points obtained from radar, electro-optical, electronic warfare, and early warning systems, due to the difficulty in determining the altitude, speed, and size of the UAV in question, and its low radar cross-section,” the statement said.

The Ministry emphasized that all decisions were made prioritizing the safety of civilians and aviation.

It was also reported that after being shot down, the UAV broke into small fragments, making it difficult to recover its wreckage.

Russian reconnaissance drone discovered in

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 15, the Turkish Air Force shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Black Sea as it was approaching Turkish airspace. An F-16 fighter jet was used to intercept the UAV.

Photo: Unsplash