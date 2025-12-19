Zelensky, Tusk Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Combat Aviation, Joint Drone Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ukrainian President on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“We also focused on economic cooperation, joint infrastructure projects, as well as strengthening Ukraine's combat aviation and defense projects under the SAFE instrument, including joint production of drones and interceptors,” the President wrote.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Poland for continuous support for Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

“We feel and appreciate it,” he said.

The sides also discussed diplomatic contacts with the U.S. side to achieve a dignified peace, Europe's role in this process, as well as the European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with financial support of €90 billion for 2026–2027.

“I am grateful to the Prime Minister and to Poland for their firm support of this decision,” the Ukrainian head of state noted.

: Russia sought to disrupt EU decision on financing Ukrain

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve peace with Marshal of the Polish Senate Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska during a meeting.

First photo: Office of the President of Ukraine