Enemy Attacks Four Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region During Day, Damaging Gas Pipeline And Power Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, on Facebook.

The aggressor targeted the Petropavlivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district with an FPV drone. A private house was on fire.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, Pokrovsk, Marganets, and Myrove communities were under attack. The Russians used artillery and FPV drones.

Two private houses, a farm building, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.

The enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. The drone also targeted Kryvyi Rih itself. A fire broke out in the city.

In the Lyhiv community in the Kamyanskyi district, infrastructure was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 19, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykivskyi district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Vladyslav Hayvanenko