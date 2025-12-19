Enemy Attacks Four Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region During Day, Damaging Gas Pipeline And Power Lines
The aggressor targeted the Petropavlivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district with an FPV drone. A private house was on fire.
In the Nikopol district, the district center, Pokrovsk, Marganets, and Myrove communities were under attack. The Russians used artillery and FPV drones.
Two private houses, a farm building, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.
The enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. The drone also targeted Kryvyi Rih itself. A fire broke out in the city.Read also: Rescuers from 12 regions work in Odesa region after massive Russian attacks - Klymenko
In the Lyhiv community in the Kamyanskyi district, infrastructure was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 19, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykivskyi district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
