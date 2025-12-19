Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Kherson Region With Artillery And Drones Throughout Day, Eight Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As of 5:45 p.m., it is known that eight people were injured as a result of enemy shelling, two of whom are minors,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, on December 19, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, including rocket artillery, and attacked with UAVs.

All the victims were injured in Kherson. In the morning, the enemy attacked the cit with multiple launch rocket systems, injuring a woman and a 16-year-old boy.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the regional center with artillery, injuring three people, including a 17-year-old girl.

Read also: Ukrainian forces repel Russian mechanized assault in Dnipro petrovsk region

Three police officers were also injured during the day when a shell detonated on a tree branch near the place where they were ensuring the safety of citizens.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and 12 were injured in the Kherson region over the past da as a result of Russian strikes.

