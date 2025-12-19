Black Day Observed In Landi Kotal As Local Government Representatives Protest For Rights

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Local government representatives in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district observed a Black Day on December 19, staging a protest to demand their constitutional and administrative rights. The demonstration was held at the TMA Office in Landi Kotal, where members of the Tehsil Council gathered under the leadership of Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari.

Addressing the protesters, speakers said that following the merger of the former tribal districts, people had expected devolution of powers and improved facilities at the grassroots level. However, they lamented that even after four years, neither adequate funds had been released nor had the local government system been made functional, leaving elected representatives ineffective.

The speakers alleged that development funds were being diverted to Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) instead of being allocated to local government institutions, terming the practice a clear violation of the public mandate and the spirit of local governance.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari warned that if funds and administrative powers were not provided immediately, the protest movement would be intensified. He said the demands of the protesters had been formally conveyed to the provincial government through the assistant commissioner.