Pakistan Summons Afghan Diplomat, Lodges Demarche Over Attack That Martyred Four Soldiers

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan has summoned Afghanistan's Deputy Head of Mission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and issued a formal demarche following an attack launched from Afghan soil in which four Pakistani soldiers were martyred.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the Afghan diplomat was called in and Pakistan conveyed its strong protest over the incident through official diplomatic channels.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan's position is that the Afghan Taliban are providing support to Fitna al-Khawarij and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and expressed serious concern over the presence of terrorist safe havens inside Afghanistan.

The statement added that Pakistan has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and concrete action against those involved in terrorism operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan also urged the Afghan Taliban to take immediate and verifiable measures against all terrorist groups without discrimination.

The Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.