Court Proceedings Against Armenian Citizens Continue With Final Statements From Accused (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The open court hearing in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia – Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasian, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others – accused of war crimes, crimes against peace, crimes against humanity, including planning and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, illegal seizure of power, unlawful retention of authority, and numerous other offenses committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan – resumed on December 19, Trend reports.

The session was held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Camal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, and reserve judge Gunel Sadigova.

Each of the accused was provided with interpreters in their preferred language and defense attorneys, ensuring full compliance with procedural rights.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense lawyers, some victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state prosecution.

The presiding judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that the hearing continued with the final statement of the accused.

It was mentioned that due to the adjournment of the previous hearing, accused David Manukyan will continue his statement during the current hearing.

David Manukyan presented his counterarguments in response to the prosecution's statements. The accused said he disagreed with the points announced by the state prosecution.

Manukyan claimed that he did not attend the "meetings of the security council" of the illegal regime either as a participant or as an observer, as his official duties did not allow him to do so.

David Manukyan also expressed his gratitude to his defense attorneys.

In his final statement, accused Arayik Harutyunyan voiced his disagreement with the prosecution's rebuttals.

Harutyunyan said that he and his two brothers studied at a school in the Garabagh region and that there were no problems with studying in the Armenian language. He added that there were no issues between them and the Azerbaijanis saying: "We attended each other's events."

“The war crimes were announced here. In fact, I learned about most of them during the hearing,” accused Arayik Harutyunyan said in his final statement.“I consider myself a very well-informed person. However, I learned about the incident in the tunnel in Kalbajar here. For example, I learned about the Beylik Baghi incident during the hearing. Of course, these are war crimes, and they have their own perpetrators. If those responsible are not punished in this world, they will be punished for their deeds in the next world,” he added.

Harutyunyan listed the charges (joining a criminal organization, engaging in illegal entrepreneurial activity, causing destruction, mercenaries, planting mines, obstructing the movement of aircraft, murders, violence, missile fire on Ganja, etc.), voiced his arguments on these charges, saying that he did not plead guilty to the charges brought against him.

Accused David Babayan said he intends to make his final statement in Russian, whose request was granted.

Babayan presented his counterarguments in response to the statements of the state prosecutors and the victims.

The court proceedings will resume on December 22.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.