Kingdom To Remain Dry And Cold Through Dec. 25, With Fog, Frost Warnings - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- Jordan will not be affected by any rain systems through Thursday, December 25, according to Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Director Raed Al Khattab.Al Khattab said forecasts indicate a slight and limited rise in temperatures over the coming week; however, conditions will remain generally cold, particularly during the early morning and nighttime hours. The continued influence of cold air masses will sustain the feeling of chill despite modest daytime improvement, he added.He noted that easterly winds will prevail in the days ahead, increasing the sensation of cold, before gradually shifting to westerly winds after midweek.The director warned that from Saturday through Thursday, December 25, fog may form especially over high mountainous areas and parts of the plains along with frost on some days, particularly in desert regions and the southern Sharah highlands. This is due to surface temperatures occasionally dropping below zero degrees Celsius.He urged the public to exercise caution, especially during late-night and early-morning hours.Regarding the final week of December and the end of the year, Al Khattab said preliminary indicators suggest a change in weather conditions toward the end of the last week of the month, with a possibility that the Kingdom could be affected by a low-pressure system.He added that media outlets will be updated with further details as more accurate data become available.