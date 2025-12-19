Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using a drone along its western front, within its area of responsibility.The Jordan Armed Forces said the operation was carried out in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.Border Guard forces detected the drone, applied the rules of engagement, and successfully brought it down inside Jordanian territory.The seized materials were subsequently handed over to the competent authorities for further legal action.