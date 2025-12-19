Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Military Zone Foils Infiltration Attempt

2025-12-19 03:14:16
Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone on Friday thwarted an attempt by two individuals to infiltrate one of its border fronts within its area of responsibility.
The incident occurred in coordination with military security agencies after the suspects tried to cross the border illegally. Rules of engagement were applied, leading to their arrest.
The two individuals were subsequently handed over to the competent authorities for further legal action.

Jordan News Agency

