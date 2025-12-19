Jordan Marks Christmas With Tree Lighting, Annual Bazaar In Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- Minister of Local Administration Walid Al-Masri on Friday evening lit the Christmas tree and inaugurated the annual Christmas bazaar at Dion Park in the Al-Hisin area of Bani Obeid District, Irbid governorate.The ceremony, which launches a three-day bazaar, was attended by Irbid governor Radwan Al-Atoum, members of the Bani Obeid Municipal Committee, a large crowd from the local community, as well as priests and monks.In remarks during the event, Al-Masri said that Jordan under its wise Hashemite leadership enjoys a unique atmosphere of fraternity, where Muslims and Christians celebrate together in an environment of respect, love, and equality. He noted that the Al-Hisin area represents a global model of religious and social coexistence, expressing pride in the national spirit that unites Jordanians.For her part, Manar Radaideh, chair of the Bani Obeid Municipal Committee, said the celebration at Dion Park reflects the municipality's social role in spreading joy and sharing in Christian holidays and occasions. She added that the municipality partners in all national and religious events that strengthen Jordan's social fabric.Committee member Hamza Tashman emphasized that King Abdullah II is a leading symbol and bearer of a message of peace and coexistence to the world, stressing that what is witnessed in Al-Hasan today embodies the Jordanian state's commitment to openness, pluralism, and shared living.The ceremony concluded with Al-Masri, the Irbid governor, municipal officials, representatives of local churches including Father Wajdi Sahawneh, Father William Sweidan, Paolo Felichetti, and Marcus Marji and residents jointly lighting the Christmas tree. Festive celebrations filled the park as attendees expressed hopes that the season returns to Jordan with greater goodness, security, and prosperity.