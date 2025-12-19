Protheragen's Flexflash Platform Powers Up Next-Generation Pet Supplement Development By Offering OEM And ODM Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Protheragen has launched its pet supplement OEM and ODM services anchored by its proprietary FLEXFlash platform, ushering in a new era of advanced, consumer-centric pet supplements.

As pet owners worldwide become more health-oriented towards their companions, the global pet supplement market is booming - though with some long-standing hurdles: homogenized products, inconvenient feeding procedures, and expensive, complicated quality-checking. Taking on these challenges, Protheragen, a pioneer in pet health solutions, has launched its pet supplement OEM and ODM services anchored by its proprietary FLEXFlash platform, ushering in a new era of advanced, consumer-centric pet supplements.

At the core of Protheragen's offering is the FLEXFlash technology, which combines low-temperature vacuum freeze drying with rapid release formulation. This novel drying method removes moisture from active ingredients while maintaining their stability and bioactivity, and generates a porous framework that facilitates rapid disintegration in saliva or water. Unlike traditional supplements, FLEXFlash-powered products bypass gastrointestinal degradation and the first-pass effect, boosting bioavailability and accelerating onset. The low-moisture formula also inhibits microbial growth, eliminating the need for chemical preservatives to reduce allergy risks, while safeguarding heat-sensitive ingredients such as probiotics, enzymes, and vitamins-critical for pet health efficacy.

Backed with FLEXFlash technology, Protheragen's OEM service delivers a one-stop solution for brands, covering every stage from formula selection to finished product delivery. Leveraging over a decade of industry expertise, Protheragen can offer more than 30 scientifically validated ready-to-use formulas spanning high-demand categories: joint support, gut health, fresh breath, skin and coat care, immune system boosters, calming support, and weight management. Brands can adopt these formulas directly or customize ingredient ratios based on pet breed, age, or specific health needs, ensuring alignment with target audiences. All products are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility adhering to GMP standards, with strict quality control spanning raw material sourcing to final inspection, guaranteeing consistent safety and potency.

Complementing its OEM capabilities, Protheragen's ODM service transforms brand visions into market-ready innovations through end-to-end customization. Its expert R&D team develops exclusive formulas tailored to unique brand positioning, paired with breakthrough dosage forms that solve pet feeding struggles. These include flash-release tablets, which dissolve instantly in saliva without water or forced feeding-ideal for picky eaters, senior pets, or those with swallowing difficulties-and custom pet orally dissolving films (ODFs), which adhere to the pet's mouth and deliver precise doses in seconds. With 40+ ready-to-use ODF formulas and support for personalized labeling and packaging design, Protheragen empowers brands to stand out in a crowded market.

Protheragen's collaboration models cater to both startups and established enterprises, with scalable procurement and a mature supply chain that optimizes costs. The company's commitment to flexibility, quality, and innovation addresses the dual needs of brands-speed to market and product differentiation-while meeting pet owners' demands for safe, effective, and convenient supplements.

"As pet health evolves from a niche concern to a core consumer priority, pet supplement brands require partners that can turn ideas into impactful products," noted a Protheragen representative.“Our FLEXFlash-powered OEM and ODM services remove industry barriers, enabling brands to capitalize on market growth while putting pet wellness first.” With its scientific rigor, advanced technology, and customer-centric approach, Protheragen is poised to redefine the pet supplement landscape, inviting global brands to collaborate and shape the future of pet health.

About Protheragen

Protheragen is an innovative company with FLEXFlash technology as its core competitive advantage, specializing in providing high-quality dietary supplements, pet supplements, and cosmetics. Its diverse product forms include flash-release tablets, flash-release powders, and flash-release beads, designed to meet the varying needs of different clients. With over 100 ready-to-use formulas, Protheragen can provide turnkey OEM services. If no existing formula aligns with customers' requirements, Protheragen also offers one-stop ODM services according to clients' needs.