Smarta Switch Celebrates 10 Years Of Helping Devon & Cornwall Businesses Reduce Energy Costs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Smarta Switch Ltd logo"Smarta Switch, the Plymouth UK-based business cost-reduction consultancy, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of helping local companies cut their energy bills, improve profit margins, and navigate an increasingly complex utilities market. In 2025 alone it helped businesses save more than £300,000.

Founded in 2015, Smarta Switch has grown from a small Plymouth start-up into one of the region's most trusted independent brokers for business energy, telecoms, and water services. Over the last ten years, the company has supported hundreds of organisations across manufacturing, hospitality, retail, and the charity sector - with an emphasis on clarity, transparency, and genuine aftercare.

10 Years of Savings for Local Businesses

Across the decade, Smarta Switch has saved local businesses significant amounts on their operating costs. This year alone businesses have saved a total of £348,319 by going Smarta.

Examples include:



A community group saved £2,320 on their gas - a reduction of 55% - and £1,429 on their electricity - a saving of 63%

A country pub saved £10,124 on their electricity bill - a reduction of 27% - and £1,153 on their gas (-17%)

A bakery saved £6252 on their gas (-25%) and £3,093 (-9%) on their electricity

A Leisure Centre saved £14,296 on their gas (-21%) and £4,813 (-15%) on electricity A chain of estate agents saved £19,894 on their electricity



All the savings demonstrate the impact that tailored, proactive cost-management can have for charities and community groups as well as commercial organisations.

The business was founded to solve a problem that many local operators face: rising energy costs, confusing tariffs, and national call-centre brokers offering poor customer service and no aftercare.

Smarta Switch has built its reputation around:



Personal service from a local team

Fast, accurate quotes

Clear explanations without jargon

Ongoing contract management and support

Transparent, ethical advice

A hassle-free switching process A long-term commitment to customer savings



This approach has led to strong customer loyalty and outstanding online feedback, including consistent 5-star Google reviews.

Director Joedy Lawrence said:“When we started Smarta Switch in 2015, the goal was simple: make energy and utilities easier, fairer, and less stressful for business owners across Devon and Cornwall. Ten years on, we've helped hundreds of organisations take control of their costs and focus on what they do best. We're incredibly proud of how far we've come - and even more excited about the next decade of serving our local business community.”

To mark its tenth anniversary, Smarta Switch is preparing to launch several new initiatives for 2026, including:



The Smarta Community - a local business network where customers can offer each other exclusive deals, discounts, and support.

Automated Quarterly Savings Reports - a new CRM-powered system that shows customers exactly how much they've saved throughout the year.

Expanded support for manufacturing and hospitality, two sectors under growing pressure from energy prices. Further telecoms and connectivity solutions, following the company's recent team expansion.



These developments reflect Smarta Switch's long-term strategic objective: to become the most trusted business cost-reduction broker in Devon and Cornwall, measured through exceptional customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores.

About Smarta Switch

Smarta Switch is a business utilities broker based in Plymouth, specialising in reducing the cost of energy, telecoms, and water services for businesses across Devon and Cornwall. Established in 2015, the company offers independent advice, contract management, and ongoing customer support designed to remove hassle, cut costs, and improve business resilience.