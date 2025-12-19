Former Physical Therapist Launches Marketing Agency Built Exclusively For Cash-Based PT Clinics

MENAFN - GetNews) Behind the Practice combines PT industry expertise with software development to help cash-based clinics build online visibility and patient acquisition systems. The agency has already generated 15 new patient leads for its founding client within the first 60 days.







Jordan Clevenger, a former physical therapist turned software developer, today announced the launch of Behind the Practice, a digital marketing agency built exclusively for cash-based physical therapy clinics. The company addresses a critical gap in the market: clinic owners who are clinically excellent but underserved by generic marketing agencies that fail to understand the unique PT business model.

Cash-based physical therapy practices operate differently from insurance-based clinics, with longer patient relationships, specialty expertise that commands premium rates, and a business model that depends on direct-to-consumer visibility rather than physician referrals. Most marketing agencies apply generic healthcare templates that miss these distinctions.

"I watched clinic owners get burned over and over by agencies promising results and delivering cookie-cutter solutions," said Clevenger. "These are brilliant clinicians who left insurance-based practice to provide better patient care, but they remain invisible online because no one has built marketing systems that fit how cash-based PT actually works."

Early Results Validate the Approach

Behind the Practice's founding client, Dizzy Free PT, a cash-based vestibular rehabilitation clinic in Fishers, Indiana, achieved measurable results within the first 60 days of engagement. The clinic saw a 2x increase in website traffic, with homepage clicks growing from 41 to 82. The website generated 15 new patient leads directly, up from zero prior to the engagement. Click-through rates on Google search results improved by 55 percent, and the clinic now ranks in the top three positions for more than 15 local keywords related to vestibular rehabilitation and dizziness treatment.

"Clinic owners don't need more marketing jargon. They need patients finding them online," said Clevenger. "We measure success by whether the phone rings, not by vanity metrics that don't translate to booked appointments."







Addressing a Growing Market Need

Cash-based physical therapy continues to grow as more clinicians seek independence from insurance constraints and patients seek specialized care. Yet most marketing agencies treat these practices the same way they would treat any small healthcare business, applying generic strategies that fail to account for the specialized nature of cash-pay PT. Behind the Practice was built to fill that gap, offering marketing systems designed specifically around how cash-based clinics attract and retain patients.

The agency delivers services tailored specifically to cash-based clinics, including local search engine optimization, website development and performance improvement, patient acquisition systems, and marketing automation. Behind the Practice focuses on specialty practices in vestibular rehabilitation, pelvic health, sports performance, concussion rehabilitation, and orthopedic physical therapy.







About Behind the Practice

Behind the Practice is a digital marketing agency built by a former physical therapist for cash-based PT clinic owners. The company combines clinical industry knowledge with technical development expertise to help specialty practices get found online by qualified patients. For more information, visit behindthepractice.