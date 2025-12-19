Bryan Scott Mcmillan Advocates For Stronger Grief Support For Children And Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bryan Scott McMillan, Southlake TexasTexas business leader and father-turned-volunteer says recovery from loss requires more than sympathy - it requires structure, safe spaces, and long-term support.

After losing his wife to cancer, Bryan Scott McMillan found himself sitting across from two grieving children and a question he never thought he'd have to answer: How do we keep going now? It's a question that millions of families face every year - and one that few feel prepared to handle.

Today, McMillan is calling on communities, schools, faith leaders, and healthcare professionals to treat grief support as a public priority, not a personal afterthought. He is especially focused on improving access to structured, child-centered resources in the early weeks and months following loss.

“People want to help, but they don't always know how,” McMillan said.“You don't fix grief, but you can build a framework around it - and the earlier you do, the stronger the outcome for the entire family.”

McMillan speaks from experience. After his wife passed away, he brought his children to The WARM Place, a nonprofit grief support center in Fort Worth, Texas. What began as a search for help became a calling. He now volunteers with the organization and regularly mentors families who walk through similar chapters of loss.

The need is urgent. According to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (CBEM), 1 in 14 children in the United States will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. That's over 5.6 million children - with Texas ranking among the top three states in terms of total child bereavement cases.

And while grief is natural, unsupported grief can lead to real long-term risks. Studies from the National Alliance for Children's Grief show that bereaved youth are more likely to struggle with depression, anxiety, academic setbacks, and risky behavior - especially when they lack a safe environment to express their feelings.

McMillan wants that to change. He's urging public and private institutions to rethink how they approach grief - not just with short-term sympathy, but with long-term systems of care.

“We offer families casseroles and condolences, but we rarely offer direction,” he said.“What they really need is a roadmap. A place to take their kids. A conversation they don't have to start alone.”

In 2018, McMillan founded Families with Holes, a nonprofit focused on helping families rebuild after loss. The organization provides one-on-one counseling referrals, grief resource guides, and structured support pathways for those navigating trauma, especially when children are involved.

He is also a regular volunteer at Camp Sanguinity, a summer program for children affected by cancer and blood disorders, where he helps create moments of joy, safety, and emotional expression in a setting where medical burdens don't define the experience.

Looking ahead, McMillan is partnering with local churches, schools, and community leaders across Texas to pilot a“First 90 Days” Grief Action Plan, which outlines key steps and connections families can take immediately after a loss. The guide will include local grief centers, peer-support groups, counseling services, and faith-based support options tailored for both adults and children.

This effort, he says, is about more than emotional healing - it's about family stability, mental health, and future outcomes.

“When kids lose a parent, they lose more than a person. They lose routine, security, direction,” McMillan said.“If we don't step in quickly and clearly, the ripple effects can last a lifetime.”

He encourages caregivers, educators, and pediatric healthcare providers to proactively screen for grief-related stress and refer families to local resources like The WARM Place, Eluna Network, Dougy Center, or Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas.

He's also calling on employers and policymakers to recognize grief as a long-term process - not just a week off work or a note from HR - but an experience that changes a family's day-to-day life for months, even years.

“We build emergency plans for storms and school safety,” he added.“It's time we build one for grief, too.”

About Bryan Scott McMillan

Bryan Scott McMillan is a business leader, nonprofit founder, and volunteer based in Southlake, Texas. After a successful 30-year career in strategy and operations leadership, he shifted his focus toward service, advocacy, and mentorship. Following the loss of his wife, he became a passionate voice for grief support and family recovery, founding Families with Holes, a nonprofit helping families rebuild after personal loss. He volunteers with The WARM Place, Camp Sanguinity, and serves in leadership roles at Keystone Church. His work centers on faith, family, and practical support for people navigating life's hardest chapters.