Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd Expands As Cassandra Gordon Unveils A New Career Redesign Framework

MENAFN - GetNews)Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd (OIG) has expanded its services with a new Career Redesign Framework created by senior strategist Cassandra Gordon. The framework offers structured support for professionals who feel misaligned, depleted, or uncertain about their next career step. It addresses the growing number of individuals who want meaningful work yet feel trapped by obligations, expectations, or confusion about what direction to take. This is called the Being Human in Business Signature Program, designed for small groups and featuring deep inquiry in tandem with private mentoring.







Why Career Redesign Has Become Essential

Gordon has worked with countless professionals who describe feeling stuck in roles that once inspired them but now leave them drained. Some fear leaving stability. Others have outgrown their position but lack clarity about what should come next. Many assume the problem is their resilience rather than recognising that their work may no longer align with their evolved values, identity, or true capability.

These experiences have become increasingly common as organisations evolve, workloads intensify, and roles expand, gradually wearing down even the most capable contributors. Gordon developed the Career Redesign Framework to help people pause long enough to understand why their work no longer fits, what needs to change, and relieve the suffering of burnout.

“People often think they need to push harder when their careers stop making sense. In reality, they need a way to understand what has changed internally, what they really want, and how to design work that leverages their full human capability instead of undermining it,” said Cassandra Gordon, senior strategist at Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd.

A Framework Grounded in Deep Enquiry and Creative Thinking

The Career Redesign Framework begins by helping clients articulate the specific aspects of their work that feel heavy or misaligned. Gordon guides individuals through accessing their inner compass, clarifying their values, passions, and drivers, and defining their life purpose and what success looks like for them today, not five or ten years ago.

The process also explores the emotional patterns that influence career choices. Many clients discover they are carrying guilt, pressure, or inherited beliefs and expectations that have shaped their decisions more than they realised. Gordon's approach brings these factors to the surface in a supportive and structured way.

Importantly, the framework does not assume that redesigning a career means leaving a job immediately. Instead, it helps individuals evaluate the viability of reshaping their current role, exploring lateral opportunities, or shifting into new work entirely. OIG's expansion allows the firm to support clients across these different scenarios with clarity and structure.

Supporting Professionals as Work Continues to Evolve

Organisational shifts, new expectations, and expanded responsibilities have changed the work experience for many people. The Career Redesign Framework helps individuals understand these changes and respond with insight rather than urgency.

Clients often find that once they gain clarity and realise their full human potential, their confidence increases. They feel more grounded in their decisions and more capable of advocating for the roles and conditions that support their long-term growth.

About Cassandra Gordon

Cassandra Gordon is a strategist, advisor, and facilitator based in Australia with more than 15 years of experience supporting leaders, teams, and organisations as they navigate complexity, burnout, and systemic workplace strain. Born in Perth, Western Australia, she brings an evidence-based approach shaped by both academic training and lived professional experience.

Gordon holds a Bachelor of Science from Edith Cowan University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Queensland, with additional qualifications in Governance and Risk Management from the Governance Institute of Australia. She has also completed advanced studies in People Analytics at Wharton and Workplace Analytics and AI at MIT.

Her work includes mentoring children, university students, emerging leaders, and senior executives. Gordon is actively involved in children's charities and community initiatives, reflecting her long-standing commitment to leadership that supports both human well-being and organisational sustainability.

About Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd

Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd partners with leaders and organisations seeking to improve performance, reduce burnout, and strengthen workplace systems. The firm specialises in identifying structural misalignment, decision bottlenecks, and cultural pressures that affect how people function at work.

Through advisory services, leadership programs, and evidence-informed frameworks, Organisational Intelligence Group helps organisations create clarity, improve decision-making, and build sustainable ways of working that support both people and outcomes

