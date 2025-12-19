Distill Laser Clinic Joins North York's Boxing Day Sales Event With Significant Discounts

MENAFN - GetNews)Distill Laser Clinic, one of Toronto's most trusted leaders in medical aesthetics and advanced laser skincare, is pleased to announce its exclusive Boxing Day Sale, featuring savings of up to 60 percent on select services at the North York location. This annual event provides clients with an exceptional opportunity to begin the new year with revitalized confidence through professional, results-oriented treatments at industry-leading value.

For a limited time only, clients can access significant discounts across some of Distill Laser Clinic's top-requested services, including advanced laser hair removal North York, premium skin rejuvenation treatments, pigmentation and acne solutions, body contouring, and more. The Boxing Day promotion is expected to generate high demand, and clients are encouraged to book early to secure appointments and promotional pricing.

“Our Boxing Day sale is one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said a spokesperson for Distill Laser Clinic North York,“We are committed to providing our clients with safe, effective, and customized aesthetic solutions. This promotion gives both new and returning clients the opportunity to experience the best of what we offer at exceptional savings.”

Distill Laser Clinic is recognized for its combination of medical expertise, state-of-the-art equipment, and a strong focus on individualized treatment planning. Each service is delivered by trained and certified professionals who assess unique skin types, concerns, and goals to ensure optimal comfort and visible results.

The Boxing Day Sale applies exclusively to selected procedures at the North York clinic and is available for a limited promotional window. Clients can contact the clinic directly or book online to secure service packages before the offer ends.

About Distill Laser Clinic

Distill Laser Clinic is a leading Laser Clinic North York and provider of medical aesthetic treatments in the Greater Toronto Area, specializing in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and corrective skincare. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and personalized care, the clinic delivers proven results through advanced technology and tailored programs.

For appointments, please visit

Contact information

Phone: (416) 398-4000

Email: ...