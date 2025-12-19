K-Food Brand 'JAYEON GONGYU' Widens US Reach Via Amazon, Eyes Global Market At GULFOOD 2026

'JAYEON GONGYU', a premium K-Food brand that has introduced its products to the U.S. market through major Asian supermarket chains like H Mart, is now taking a significant step forward by launching on Amazon. This move aims to expand its reach beyond offline retail, making its products more accessible to a broader range of U.S. consumers directly.

The brand has been steadily increasing its global visibility by actively participating in numerous domestic and international exhibitions. Through these continuous efforts, 'JAYEON GONGYU' has established a strong foundation for its expansion into wider markets.







Building on its U.S. market experience, 'JAYEON GONGYU' plans to showcase its potential at 'GULFOOD 2026' in Dubai (Jan 26–30, 2026). At this exhibition, it will be joined by its sister brand, 'CCABAC', to present a diverse lineup of competitive K-Food products to international buyers.

“Following our initial entry into the U.S. offline market, launching 'JAYEON GONGYU' on Amazon is a strategic move to get closer to our customers,” said a brand representative.“We look forward to introducing our unique flavors to a wider audience through Amazon and our upcoming showcase at GULFOOD 2026.”