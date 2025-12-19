Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd Launches New Support Pathway For Worn-Down Corporate Leaders Under Cassandra Gordon

MENAFN - GetNews)In many workplaces, there is a moment that happens quietly and often without recognition. A leader sits down at their desk, looks at the day ahead, and feels a heaviness they cannot quite explain. Their calendar is full. Their responsibilities have not changed on paper. Yet something about their work feels harder than it did a few months ago.







That subtle shift is becoming more common, and it is one of the reasons Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd (OIG) has created a new support pathway guided by strategist Cassandra Gordon. Being Human in Business y was designed for leaders who still show up and perform, yet sense that something inside is wearing down in ways they cannot ignore much longer.

Gordon has heard versions of this experience from hundreds of leaders across industries. Some wake up already tired, unsure how they will get through the day. Others talk about losing the spark that once guided their decisions. A few notice that they avoid tasks that used to come naturally. None of these leaders describes failure. They describe a slow erosion of clarity and capacity that settles in as the pressure builds around them.

“Leaders often keep pushing long after they have reached their emotional and cognitive limits. When leaders understand why they are worn down, they can begin to rebuild clarity and operate from a place of internal alignment rather than survival,” said Cassandra Gordon, senior strategist at Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd.

The new pathway gives leaders a place to slow down and think about what has changed. Some realise they have taken on responsibilities that were never formally given to them. Others recognise that unclear expectations have kept them guessing, which drains more energy than the work itself. Many discover that they have been navigating constant change without any opportunity to recalibrate.

Instead of focusing on productivity, Gordon guides them through conversations about who they intrinsically are beyond their work persona, whether the career they've built their lives around aligns with this reality, and practical strategies to explore with pathway peers and in private mentoring, new ideas for creating alignment between them. When clients achieve this powerful alignment, the benefits are tangible across all areas of their lives. Energy increases, relationships can shift so that connections deepen and higher levels of career satisfaction and fulfillment occur. Many discover they're yearning for work that feels more humane and meaningful.

The program helps leaders examine their leadership and environmental patterns more honestly and encourages them to name the pressures they have been carrying and the assumptions they have been operating under. For some leaders, this is the first time they have acknowledged how tired they truly are.

What makes OIG's approach different is the recognition that worn-down leaders are usually working in roles that no longer align with their core values, compounded by operating within stretched systems. Expectations shift quickly. Communication becomes fragmented. Workflows create pressure points that no one identifies until leaders begin to struggle.

The aim is not only to help leaders feel better. It is to rebuild the clarity and steadiness that allow them to lead from a place of empowerment, with confidence instead of exhaustion. When leaders understand what drains them, it's an opportunity to pause, gain clarity on what energises or depletes them, and make decisions about their career options, often in ways they may not have considered before. By understanding their core values, passions, and drivers, they're empowered to explore and create meaningful, sustainable work that aligns with them.

About Cassandra Gordon

Cassandra Gordon is a strategist, advisor, and facilitator based in Australia with more than 15 years of experience supporting leaders, teams, and organisations as they navigate complexity, burnout, and systemic workplace strain. Born in Perth, Western Australia, she brings an evidence-based approach shaped by both academic training and lived professional experience.

Gordon holds a Bachelor of Science from Edith Cowan University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Queensland, with additional qualifications in Governance and Risk Management from the Governance Institute of Australia. She has also completed advanced studies in People Analytics at Wharton and Workplace Analytics and AI at MIT.

Her work includes mentoring children, university students, emerging leaders, and senior executives. Gordon is actively involved in children's charities and community initiatives, reflecting her long-standing commitment to leadership that supports both human well-being and organisational sustainability.

About Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd

Organisational Intelligence Group Pty Ltd partners with leaders and organisations seeking to improve performance, reduce burnout, and strengthen workplace systems. The firm specialises in identifying structural misalignment, decision bottlenecks, and cultural pressures that affect how people function at work.

Through advisory services, leadership programs, and evidence-informed frameworks, Organisational Intelligence Group helps organisations create clarity, improve decision-making, and build sustainable ways of working that support both people and outcomes

