2026 Woman Of Achievement Pageant Crowns Seven National Titleholders At The Hyatt Regency Irvine

Seven outstanding women were crowned national titleholders at the annual Woman of Achievement Pageant, held November 20–23, 2025 in Irvine, California. Finalists competed in personal and platform interviews, creative expression, fitness, and evening gown. The event included leadership networking and workshops for women.

Hannah Guder, Vice President of American Faith Media, earned the title Mrs. U.S. Woman of Achievement for her work encouraging constructive political dialogue among youth.

Laura Dunn was crowned Ms. Elite U.S. Woman of Achievement. A middle school dance teacher of 26 years, Laura's platform was the healing power of the arts. She won the Talent Award, Platform Award, and was a People's Choice finalist.

Lady Nanette Meneses, CEO of Happi Tummi and founder of A Happy Hero Foundation, earned the title Ms. U.S. Woman of Achievement – Elegance, advocating integrated natural and traditional healing.

Tikesha Hearn, CEO of Hope in Hearts, was crowned Mrs. Elite U.S. Woman of Achievement, sweeping the competition with top honors including the Lady Diana Award, Highest Score, and first place in speech, essay, and platform.

Amy Wilson representing Phoenix Autism Center was named Woman of Achievement National Ambassador Queen for her advocacy for families affected by autism and life-threatening illness.

Kristy Armas, a Certified Fundraising Executive and international dance performer, was crowned Ms. National United States, winning Talent, People's Choice, and Best Fitwear.

Nancy Luong, Salesforce digital program manager and bestselling author, earned Ms. U.S. Woman of Achievement, as well as Volunteer of the Year Award for her mental-health platform promoting authenticity.

“These women are leaders, advocates, and role models,” said pageant founder Marlena Martin.“Their platforms create meaningful change in communities nationwide.”

For more information, contact Marlena Martin at ....