Konocti Harbor Resort Hosts Record-Breaking“Shop With A Cop Lake County” Fundraiser On November 8Th

7-Year-Old Local Vocalist Bella Bua Delivers a Heartfelt Rendition of"God Bless America"







KELSEYVILLE, Calif. - December 19, 2025 - On November 8, 2025, Konocti Harbor Resort welcomed hundreds of community members, law enforcement officers, donors, businesses, and families for the annual Shop with a Cop Lake County Fundraising Dinner - one of the nonprofit's most successful and memorable events to date.

The event was expertly coordinated by Allie Davari of the Konocti Harbor Resort management team, in close partnership with longtime organizer John Drewrey, whose leadership continues to strengthen and expand the program for Lake County youth. Guests enjoyed a handcrafted dinner prepared by Woodland Community College's Culinary Program under Chef Rob, joined by Barbecue by Biasotti.

A Stunning Venue With Panoramic Views of Clear Lake

Held inside one of Konocti Harbor Resort's signature lakeside event spaces, the evening featured floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping, panoramic views of Clear Lake. As the sun set across the water, the room glowed with warm light reflecting off the lake - creating a serene, picturesque backdrop that elevated the entire program.







A Heartfelt Performance by Bella Bua

A defining moment of the night occurred when 7-year-old Bella Bua, a proud Lake County resident, stepped onto the stage. Introduced by Allie Davari, Bella delivered a heartfelt, graceful performance of “God Bless America.”

Allie later shared,“Her voice filled the lakeside room with emotion, capturing the attention of every guest. Attendees described the moment as moving and unforgettable.”

Known for her performances at Lake County parades and the Soper Reese Theatre, this was Bella's largest audience yet, and she delivered with confidence and poise.







Lake County Comes Together: 240 Children to Shop with a Cop

Thanks to the generosity of donors, sponsors, and attendees, 240 Lake County children will participate in this year's Shop with a Cop holiday event - surpassing last year's total of 220.

The fundraiser's raffle and auction were supported by dozens of local families, businesses, and community partners. John Drewrey, speaking on behalf of the program, shared:

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by everyone who contributed to this year's fundraising dinner at Konocti Harbor Resort. From the businesses and individuals who donated items for our raffle and auction, to our sponsors, donors, and the dedicated volunteers who gave their time and energy-your support makes all the difference. Because of you, Shop with a Cop Lake County can continue building a bond between law enforcement and children by bringing joy and relief to local families who need it most.”

A Lake County Tradition With Lasting Impact

Shop with a Cop Lake County - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit - will be pairing local law enforcement officers with youth for a special holiday shopping experience for the 11th consecutive year in December. This shopping experience helps break down barriers between local law enforcement officers and children. The positive interaction fosters trust, confidence, connection, and joy.

About Konocti Harbor Resort

Nestled along the shores of scenic Clear Lake in Kelseyville, Konocti Harbor Resort is Lake County's premier destination for lodging, dining, concerts, weddings, retreats, and year-round entertainment. As revitalization continues, the resort remains committed to supporting local nonprofit organizations and strengthening the community it serves.

