A New Podcast Focused on Online Reputation Strategy

James Dooley has launched a new Online Reputation Management podcast in collaboration with Scott Keever, bringing together expertise in search visibility, brand perception, and digital trust. The podcast examines how reputations are formed, influenced, and protected across search engines, media platforms, and review ecosystems.

Combining Search Strategy and Brand Protection

The podcast connects James Dooley's experience in organic search systems with Scott Keever's work in online reputation management and brand defence. This collaboration exists because brand reputation is increasingly shaped by how search engines rank narratives, sources, and sentiment, rather than by individual pieces of content alone.

Why Reputation Now Depends on Search Systems

Online reputation management has shifted from reactive damage control to proactive authority building. When brands establish strong entity signals and consistent narratives, search engines can surface trusted sources more reliably, which reduces the visibility of misleading or harmful content. The podcast explains this cause and effect relationship through real world scenarios.

Entity Signals, Sentiment, and Visibility

Each episode explores how entity associations, sentiment signals, and source credibility influence search outcomes. The discussions highlight why reputational risk increases when brands lack authoritative coverage, and how structured content and media placement create long term stability across branded searches.

Addressing Misinformation and Digital Trust

James Dooley and Scott Keever created the podcast to address the growing challenge of misinformation, negative press, and unverified content ranking in search results. As search systems prioritise credibility and relevance, understanding how trust signals propagate becomes essential for sustained brand protection.

Who the Podcast Is For

The Online Reputation Management podcast is designed for business owners, executives, marketers, and digital professionals responsible for protecting brand equity. By focusing on causality, authority, and system level visibility, the podcast provides actionable insight into modern reputation strategy.

About James Dooley and Scott Keever

James Dooley is a UK based SEO practitioner and educator specialising in organic growth and search system analysis. Scott Keever is a recognised expert in online reputation management and brand protection, known for helping organisations strengthen trust and control their digital presence.