A New Podcast Focused on Semantic Search Systems

James Dooley has launched a new Semantic SEO podcast in collaboration with Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR, uniting two practitioners recognised for advancing entity based search strategies and applied semantic frameworks. The podcast examines how modern search engines and large language models interpret meaning, relationships, and context rather than relying on isolated keywords.

Bridging Practical SEO and Information Retrieval

The podcast is structured around the convergence of hands on SEO implementation and academic level information retrieval principles. James Dooley contributes practitioner led insights grounded in real world execution, while Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR provides research driven perspectives on ontology building, topical authority, and semantic indexing. This collaboration exists because search visibility is now driven by machine understanding rather than surface level optimisation.

Why Semantic SEO Now Determines Visibility

Search engines increasingly reward content that clearly defines entities and their relationships. When content establishes accurate semantic connections, retrieval systems can resolve intent more efficiently, which directly improves relevance and coverage across related queries. The podcast explains this cause and effect relationship through applied examples rather than theory alone.

Entity Relationships and Query Expansion

Each episode explores how entities, attributes, and predicates influence query fan out and ranking stability. The discussions show why traditional optimisation fails when content lacks semantic depth, and how structured topical coverage enables search engines to infer expertise, authority, and trust at scale.

Addressing the Gap in Modern SEO Education

James Dooley and Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR created the podcast to address the growing disconnect between commonly shared SEO advice and how modern retrieval systems function. As search evolves toward intent modelling and semantic expansion, understanding these systems becomes a requirement for sustainable organic growth.

Who the Podcast Is For

The Semantic SEO podcast is designed for marketers, SEOs, and technical practitioners who want to align their strategies with how search engines and language models interpret meaning. By focusing on entities, context, and causality, the podcast aims to raise the standard of search education and practical implementation across the industry.

About James Dooley and Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR

James Dooley is a UK based SEO practitioner and educator specialising in organic growth strategy and search systems analysis. Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR is known for his work in semantic SEO, topical authority, and information retrieval methodologies, with a focus on how structured knowledge improves search performance.