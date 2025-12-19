James Dooley Launches Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast With Craig Campbell

A New Podcast Focused on Unfiltered Entrepreneurship

James Dooley has launched the Entrepreneurship Uncensored podcast in collaboration with Craig Campbell, creating a platform for open discussions about building businesses without curated narratives or surface level success stories. The podcast explores entrepreneurship through real experiences, decision making, and operational challenges.

Combining Search, Business, and Real World Experience

The podcast brings together James Dooley's background in growth strategy and Craig Campbell's experience in building and scaling digital businesses. This collaboration exists because many entrepreneurial conversations focus on outcomes while ignoring the systems, trade offs, and failures that lead to them.

Why Unfiltered Conversations Matter in Business

Entrepreneurship is often presented as linear progress, which creates unrealistic expectations. When founders understand the cause and effect behind decisions, including mistakes and missed opportunities, they can make more informed choices. The podcast uses direct conversations to surface these realities.

Systems, Risk, and Long Term Thinking

Each episode examines how systems, risk tolerance, and execution influence business outcomes. The discussions explain why sustainable growth depends on repeatable processes rather than one off tactics, and how long term thinking reduces volatility in entrepreneurial ventures.

Challenging the Curated Success Narrative

James Dooley and Craig Campbell created the podcast to challenge heavily curated business content that removes context and struggle. As audiences become more sceptical of polished narratives, transparent discussions provide greater educational value and trust.

Who the Podcast Is For

The Entrepreneurship Uncensored podcast is designed for founders, operators, and marketers who want honest insight into building and scaling businesses. By focusing on causality, systems, and lived experience, the podcast offers practical lessons that extend beyond theory.

About James Dooley and Craig Campbell

James Dooley is a UK based entrepreneur and SEO practitioner specialising in growth systems and digital strategy. Craig Campbell is a well known digital marketer and entrepreneur with extensive experience in building, advising, and scaling online businesses.