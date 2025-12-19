Fayetteville Concrete Contractors Serves Cumberland County With Concrete Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 18, 2025 6:12 am - Fayetteville Concrete Contractors, owned by Anthony Anderson, is a local provider of residential and commercial concrete services across Cumberland County, NC. Services include stamped concrete, patios, driveways, foundations, sidewalks, and more.

Fayetteville Concrete Contractors is a local provider of concrete services in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas in Cumberland County. Owned by Anthony Anderson, the company employs a team of professionals who handle various aspects of concrete work, from site preparation and demolition to installation and finishing, across both small-scale residential tasks and larger commercial undertakings.

The business handles stamped concrete applications that incorporate patterns and textures for surfaces such as patios, walkways, and driveways. It also provides decorative concrete options involving staining and custom coloring for areas like pool decks and entryways. In addition, Fayetteville Concrete Contractors performs concrete resurfacing to address worn or damaged surfaces on driveways, patios, and sidewalks, extending their usability through overlay techniques.

For outdoor spaces, the company constructs concrete patios designed to withstand weather conditions, with options for simple or enhanced finishes. Driveway services include installation and repair, focusing on durability for daily use. Foundations and slabs form another area of work, supporting residential, commercial, and industrial structures with attention to load-bearing requirements and site preparation, including retaining walls.

Sidewalk services encompass installation, repair, and replacement to meet accessibility standards and handle foot traffic. The company also undertakes concrete demolition, removing existing structures to prepare sites for new projects. Specialized RV pads are built to support heavy vehicles without structural issues, suitable for personal or commercial applications.

Fayetteville Concrete Contractors serves communities including Spring Lake, Hope Mills, Arran Hills, Rockfish Township, Grays Creek Township, Anderson Creek, Eastover, Haymount, and Raeford. The team uses materials and methods aligned with local conditions, such as soil and climate factors in the region.

Recent informational articles from the company discuss topics like the longevity of concrete resurfacing in Fayetteville, common concrete issues and their fixes, and comparisons between driveway resurfacing and replacement for local homes.

About Fayetteville Concrete Contractors:

Fayetteville Concrete Contractors is a concrete service provider founded in Fayetteville, North Carolina, beginning as a small family operation. Over more than a decade, the company has developed into a provider serving homeowners and businesses throughout Cumberland County with a range of residential and commercial concrete projects.

Media Contact

Anthony Anderson

Phone: (903) 858-6159

Email:...

Website:

Address: 3018 Fort Bragg Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303