Novotel Hyderabad Airport Appoints Sushil Kumar As Director Of Engineering
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19 December 2025: Novotel Hyderabad Airport today announced the appointment of Sushil Kumar as its new Director of Engineering. With over 13 years of experience across some of India's leading hotel brands, Kumar brings strong technical acumen, project management expertise, and a commitment to operational excellence.
In his new role, he will oversee overall property maintenance at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, ensuring the hotel's infrastructure, utilities, and essential systems operate seamlessly and efficiently. He will lead the engineering team in strengthening preventive maintenance practices, enhancing safety standards, and supporting the hotel's sustainability goals through improved energy management and resource efficiency. He will also play a key role in coordinating renovation and upgrade projects, maintaining statutory compliance, and creating a safe, well-functioning environment that enhances guest experience.
Kumar has held key engineering roles with renowned hospitality brands such as Hilton and IHCL (Taj Hotels) properties, where he successfully led renovation programmes, major utility upgrades, and award-winning sustainability initiatives. He brings hands-on expertise across HVAC and electrical systems, energy management, fire and life safety, CAPEX planning, and large-scale project execution.
Commenting on his appointment, Sushil Kumar said, "I am excited to join Novotel Hyderabad Airport and contribute to a property that is known for its high operational standards and commitment to guest experience. My focus will be on strengthening engineering systems, driving safety and sustainability, and supporting the hotel's growth through efficient and future-forward infrastructure management."
Welcoming him to the team, Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, stated, "We are pleased to have Sushil join the NHA family. He brings a depth of experience that will significantly bolster our engineering function. His proven ability to manage complex projects and build high-performing teams will be a strong asset as we continue to enhance the hotel's infrastructure and overall operational capabilities."
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
