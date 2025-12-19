403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Skies To Clear Up Tonight -- Meteo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's skies are expected to clear up tonight amid cold weather and gradual improvement of horizontal visibility.
Dherar Al-Ali, the Acting Director of Kuwait Meteorological Department, said in remarks to KUNA the cold weather could be coupled with northwesterly winds (10-40 km/h) while the temperature would range between 7 to 11 degrees.
Visibility has already started to improve in the northern regions after dropping earlier in the day to lower than 1,000 meters, recording 800 m in some regions.
Speed of the strong winds over the past hours exceeded 70 km/h. (end)
zhr
Dherar Al-Ali, the Acting Director of Kuwait Meteorological Department, said in remarks to KUNA the cold weather could be coupled with northwesterly winds (10-40 km/h) while the temperature would range between 7 to 11 degrees.
Visibility has already started to improve in the northern regions after dropping earlier in the day to lower than 1,000 meters, recording 800 m in some regions.
Speed of the strong winds over the past hours exceeded 70 km/h. (end)
zhr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment