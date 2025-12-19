Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Skies To Clear Up Tonight -- Meteo

Kuwait Skies To Clear Up Tonight -- Meteo


2025-12-19 03:06:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's skies are expected to clear up tonight amid cold weather and gradual improvement of horizontal visibility.
Dherar Al-Ali, the Acting Director of Kuwait Meteorological Department, said in remarks to KUNA the cold weather could be coupled with northwesterly winds (10-40 km/h) while the temperature would range between 7 to 11 degrees.
Visibility has already started to improve in the northern regions after dropping earlier in the day to lower than 1,000 meters, recording 800 m in some regions.
Speed of the strong winds over the past hours exceeded 70 km/h. (end)
zhr


MENAFN19122025000071011013ID1110503928



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search