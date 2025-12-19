Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Thanks People For Mourning Demise Of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak

2025-12-19 03:06:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan, on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Friday expressed gratitude to citizens and residents of the country for offering condolences on demise of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

