Amiri Diwan Thanks People For Mourning Demise Of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan, on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Friday expressed gratitude to citizens and residents of the country for offering condolences on demise of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah. (end)
