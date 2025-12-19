403
Egyptian FM, Russian Counterpart Hold Talks, Discuss Bilateral Relations, Mutual Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Foreign and Immigration Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aatty met on Friday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, where they addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, and discussed regional and international issues of common interest.
During the meeting, the two ministers expressed pride in the close relations and strategic partnership that bind the two countries, and the increasing momentum in bilateral relations in various political and economic fields.
This came in a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Friday, in which both sides emphasized strengthening Russian investments in Egypt and enhancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of tourism.
During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on regional issues of common interest, including the situation in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Iran, and Ukraine.
They stressed the importance of the implementation of the Sharm el-Sheikh peace agreement, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Badr Abdel-Aatty reviewed the Egyptian vision for the transitional phase, stressing the importance of forming a Palestinian technocratic committee in the Gaza Strip in preparation for the return of the Palestinian Authority and the start of the early recovery and reconstruction process.
He also stressed Egypt's rejection of any measures that would perpetuate the separation between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip or undermine the chances of a two-state solution.
The two ministers also reviewed developments in Sudan, with the Egyptian Foreign Minister expressing Egypt's deep concern about the continued escalation in Sudan and the resulting horrific violations against Sudanese civilians.
Egypt reiterated its position calling for the preservation of Sudan's unity and territorial integrity and supporting state institutions.
The meeting also addressed developments in Lebanon and Syria and exchanged views on developments in the Iranian nuclear file.
Both sides called for continued efforts to reduce escalation, build trust, and create conditions that would help reaching a comprehensive agreement that would contribute to achieving regional security and stability.
Regarding the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis, Abdel-Aati reiterated Egypt's firm stance calling for continued communication to reach peaceful settlements through dialogue, expressing Egypt's commitment to pursuing every effort to promote this approach.(end)
