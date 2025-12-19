403
US Pres., Signs Law On Lifting Sanctions On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump signed a law on Friday repealing a final batch of crippling economic sanctions on Syria, under the Caser Act.
The legislation includes requiring the lifting of sanctions on Syria, was passed by the Senate on Wednesday by a vote of 77 to 20.
During his first tenure, Trump signed the Caser Act to protect civilians in Syria that came into effect as of December 20 2019.
After the ouster of former regime in Syria, Trump promised to lift sanctions except for the ones imposed on former president Bashar Al-Assad, and circles and criminal networks linked to him, and more, to help the country's recovery and prosperity. (end)
