Mounting Hostile Acts In West Bank, Gaza Alarming -- Lavrov
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said the mounting hostile activities in the West Bank and Gaza are alarming.
Lavrov, speaking at a news conference with the Egyptian Foreign and Immigration Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aatty, after they held talks, said Russia and Egypt jointly call for a cease-fire, sustainability of the accord and pursuing diplomatic efforts to resume the negotiations as a prelude to the two-state solution and establishing the state of Palestine in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
He underscored necessity of the Syrian state sovereignty on its territories and attaining civil rights to all segments of the Syrian population.
Russia and Egypt have adopted a joint stand to launch a political process for Sudan with inclusion of all parties, Lavrov said.
On Libya, he called for a comprehensive political process to hold parliamentary and presidential elections simultaneously.
Regarding Ukraine, he expressed optimisim that the Russian-American diplomatic efforts would lead to "fruitful results that may allow reaching a sustainable settlement to the Ukrainian crisis."
He lauded Egypt's mediation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the file of the Iranian nuclear assets and urged the IAEA to adhere "to the non-aligned principle."
On ties with Egypt, Lavrov affirmed that the relations have been growing recently in the economic, trade and invetsment sectors.
On project of building a nuclear-powered reactor in Al-Dabaa and the "Russian industrial zone in the economic zone of Suez, Lavrov said "things have been proceeding in a good manner and according to the schedule and "all we want is speeding up the process." (pickup previous)
