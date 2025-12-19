403
Al-Shabab Beat Al-Jahraa In Zain Football Premier League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Al-Shabab on Friday beat Al-Jahraa 1-2 in the ninth round of Zain Football Premier League.
At Mubarak Al-Ayyar Stadium, Al-Shabab emerged victoriously from their foes' pitch as they now rank fourth.
Al-Shabab's Bruno Louis scored twice in the 46th and 80s minutes. Al-Jahraa sole goal was scored by Yusuf Ayed in the 87th minute.
Now Al-Shabab's total score has climbed to 13 points, ranking fourth temporarily. Al-Jahraa has retained its rank, eighth, with seven points. (end)
