Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Fahaheel SC Beats Al-Tadhamon SC (1-0) In Zain Premier League


2025-12-19 03:05:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Al-Fahaheel Sporting Club (SC) won against Al-Tadhamon SC (1-0) on Friday in Zain Premier league, in the first official match played at its home in Naif Al-Dabbous Stadium.
The stadium was inaugurated last Tuesday under the patronage and attendance of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and attended by Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
Al-Fahaheel moved to fourth place in the ranking with 13 points, while Al-Tadhamon remained on five points in ninth place.
The round concludes tomorrow Saturday when Kazma hosts Al-Nasser. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

