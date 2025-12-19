Three Dead, Five Injured In Attack At Two Taiwan Metro Stations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Taipei: Three people were killed and five others injured in a stabbing and smoke bomb attack targeting commuters at two metro stations in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, on Friday.

Taiwanese Premier Chu Jung-tae stated after the incidents that the attack was carried out by a man armed with a knife in downtown Taipei, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to five others.

He confirmed that the attacker was killed during a police chase after falling from a building.

He explained that the suspect threw smoke bombs inside Taipei's main train station, then fled to a nearby subway station located in a busy shopping area, where he attacked several people as he escaped.

He noted that authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the attacker's background and connections to determine his motives and whether any other factors were involved in the attack.

Washington announced yesterday its approval of arms sales to Taiwan, a move condemned by China as interference in its internal affairs.