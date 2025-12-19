Flores Legal Allies' Deep Dive Investigation Clears SDSU Student In Fatal Collision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Andrew Flores of Flores Legal Allies Proves Client's Innocence, Averting Vehicular Manslaughter Charges

San Diego, CA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a case that gripped the local community, attorney Andrew Flores of Flores Legal Allies successfully cleared a young San Diego State University (SDSU) student who was under investigation for vehicular manslaughter following a devastating fatal collision.









​The case involved a horrific traffic accident where the client, a college student, was T-boned by an SUV. The impact caused the SUV to flip onto its side. Tragically, the vehicle landed in a way that a corner fire hydrant pierced the rear passenger window, resulting in the death of a minor child in a car seat. Given the tragic outcome, the client immediately became the subject of a high-stakes vehicular manslaughter investigation.

​"In a case this sensitive, our role is not just as legal counsel, but as a true ally for our client," said Andrew Flores. "This was an emotionally charged and deeply complex case with life-altering implications for a young woman. We had to ensure the full truth, not just the initial assumption, was brought to light."

​The Breakthrough: Uncovering the Crucial Evidence

​Facing the possibility of devastating criminal charges, Mr. Flores mobilized a dedicated investigative team. Their thoroughness paid off when their private investigators (PIs) located a key witness: a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) bus that had been in the vicinity at the time of the collision.

​The defense team promptly subpoenaed the bus's video recordings-a maneuver that proved critical.

​The video footage directly contradicted the initial assumptions about the accident:



​It showed the driver of the SUV was attempting to dart out across lanes of traffic between a break behind the large MTS bus.

​The driver of the SUV had entered halfway into the intersection, creating a sudden, unavoidable hazard. ​Crucially, the footage demonstrated that Mr. Flores's client could not have stopped or avoided the collision under the circumstances.

​Justice Prevails

​Armed with this irrefutable video evidence, Mr. Flores presented the findings to the investigating authorities. The new evidence demonstrated that the other driver was, in fact, the party at fault for initiating the dangerous maneuver that led to the accident.

​As a direct result of Mr. Flores's proactive and meticulous investigation, the authorities concluded that the client was not criminally liable for the accident. No criminal charges were filed.

​This successful defense is a testament to the fact that Andrew Flores and Flores Legal Allies treat every client not just as a case file, but as a person whose future they are dedicated to defending, proving that in criminal defense, an independent, thorough investigation is often the only path to justice.

​About Andrew Flores and Flores Legal Allies

​Andrew Flores is a leading criminal defense attorney specializing in complex vehicular crimes and high-stakes investigations. Flores Legal Allies is built on the principle of becoming a true ally to every client, committed to providing aggressive, evidence-based defense for clients in San Diego and the surrounding area

