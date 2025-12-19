Experience European Festive Magic: ACM Winter Village At Arabian Center

Featuring winter décor, storytelling, craft workshops, royal dress-ups, and roaming festive entertainment, the Winter Village creates a storybook setting for families this festive season

This festive season, Arabian Center invites families to experience the charm, warmth, and wonder of a classic European winter village - right in the heart of Dubai. From 18 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, The Winter Village will transform Entrance B into an enchanting storybook destination, offering guests a joyful escape filled with imagination, nostalgia, and festive cheer. Open daily from 2:00pm to 10:00pm, the activation is completely free of charge, making it a perfect seasonal outing for families of all ages.

Designed as a family-friendly winter wonderland, The Winter Village captures the spirit of traditional festive towns through snow-dusted cottages, glowing lanterns, castle-inspired structures, and rich seasonal décor. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to transport visitors into a magical setting reminiscent of old-world European celebrations, creating an atmosphere that feels both timeless and immersive. Whether visiting during the day or under the evening glow, guests will find a visually stunning environment ideal for strolling, exploring, and capturing memorable moments.

At the heart of The Winter Village is a wide range of complimentary activities, carefully designed to spark creativity, storytelling, and festive excitement. Young guests are invited to step into a world of imagination at the Enchanted Craft Workshop, where hands-on activities inspired by winter fantasy themes encourage creativity and self-expression. These interactive sessions give children the opportunity to create keepsakes while enjoying the magic of the season.

Families can also take part in the Royal Dress-Up & Photo Booth, one of the most popular attractions of the activation. Here, children and parents alike can transform into kings, queens, knights, or princesses, stepping into character before posing for professionally captured and printed photos. The experience creates cherished memories and a tangible keepsake that guests can take home.

Storytelling takes centre stage during Story Time with the Wizard, where magical tales are brought to life in an engaging and theatrical setting. Hosted three times daily, these sessions captivate young audiences with enchanting narratives, encouraging imagination and wonder while adding a theatrical dimension to the festive experience.

Adding a playful and interactive element, the Medieval Market Mini Games invite children to participate in fun challenges inspired by traditional village fairs. These lighthearted games encourage friendly competition and laughter, echoing the communal spirit of old-world festivities. Meanwhile, the Face Painting station, led by professional artists, offers beautifully themed designs that add a festive flourish to every child's visit.

Throughout the activation period, guests can also enjoy daily themed giveaways, offering delightful surprises while stocks last. These giveaways enhance the sense of celebration and reward families for being part of the Winter Village experience.

Beyond the static attractions, roaming entertainment brings The Winter Village to life with movement, music, and colour. On 19, 20, 25, and 26 December 2025, as well as 2, 3, 9, and 10 January 2026, visitors can enjoy a dynamic lineup of themed performances taking place across the mall. Each day features four live shows scheduled at 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm, ensuring multiple opportunities to experience the entertainment.

From cheerful winter village characters and festive Christmas entertainers to bubble shows and vibrant parades, the roaming performances create moments of surprise and delight throughout the mall. Designed to be interactive, these experiences invite families to engage directly with performers, capture photos, and enjoy spontaneous moments of joy that elevate the festive atmosphere.

The Winter Village at Arabian Center is more than a seasonal activation - it is a celebration of togetherness, imagination, and festive tradition. By combining immersive décor, complimentary activities, live entertainment, and a welcoming, family-focused environment, the activation offers an inclusive experience that encourages guests to slow down, explore, and enjoy quality time together.

Whether visiting for crafts and storytelling, dressing up for a royal photo, or simply soaking in the magical ambience, The Winter Village promises unforgettable festive moments for families across Dubai. This holiday season, Arabian Center becomes a destination where winter magic truly comes to life.