India: Delhi Court Lifts 2-Year Debarment On BLS International

The Delhi High Court has set aside a two-year debarment imposed on BLS International Service Ltd by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This restores eligibility to participate in future tenders floated by the ministry and Indian missions abroad for the leading provider of visa and consular outsourcing services.

The ruling was disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing on Thursday, December 18.

The order follows BLS International's earlier intimation dated October 11, 2025, when it informed stock exchanges that the MEA had barred it from bidding for government contracts for two years. The New Delhi-headquartered firm subsequently challenged the decision by filing a writ petition before the High Court.

In its filing, BLS International, which has been providing services in the UAE since 2011, said the court had quashed the MEA's order, effectively nullifying the debarment.“The Company has received an order from the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi setting aside the debarment order passed by the MEA. Consequently, the debarment imposed on the Company pursuant to the said order stands quashed,” the company stated.

The development was welcomed by investors, with shares of BLS International rallying in early trade on Friday, December 19, reflecting renewed confidence in the company's business prospects and its ability to pursue government contracts.

BLS International is a leading global technology-enabled services provider specialising in visa, passport, consular and citizen services. Its offerings extend to e-governance, biometrics, attestation, e-visa solutions and select retail services. The company has built a strong presence across geographies, working with more than 46 government clients, including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates.

Established in 2005, BLS International received its first visa application processing mandate from the Portuguese Embassy in New Delhi the same year. Over nearly two decades, it has emerged as one of the top three global players in the visa, passport and consular services outsourcing space.

The company operates through a vast network of over 50,000 centres spanning 64 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East. It employs nearly 60,000 people worldwide and runs nine global training centres along with four global contact centres. BLS International has been listed on the BSE and NSE since 2016 and, as of December 29, 2023, commanded a market capitalisation exceeding Rs130 billion.