'Time To Slow Down': Why Some Faithful In UAE Prayed Outside Mosques This Friday

Cloudy skies, a cool breeze, and brief flashes of sunshine; this was the kind of weather many faithful had been quietly yearning for as they stepped out for their weekly Friday prayers. In Dubai and Sharjah, the atmosphere on Friday felt different this week.

Even before the adhan from loudspeakers, some worshippers were already seated outside, prayer mats laid neatly on footpaths and open spaces. It was not because mosques were full, but because some of them chose to sit outdoors, soaking in the cool breeze and overcast skies.

In Sharjah, mosques across residential areas saw large turnouts, with many residents saying they were allowed to work from home due to difficult commuting conditions. With roads waterlogged in some parts of the city and traffic moving slowly, people opted to pray closer to home.

At Al Rahimoon mosque in Al Nahda, Sharjah, worshippers were seen sitting quietly outside well before prayers began, some reading the Quran on their smart phones, others simply reflecting.

“It felt peaceful,” said Ahmed Najjar, a resident of Al Nahda.“The breeze was cool, the weather was calm, and praying outside felt different. Usually, we rush in and rush out, but today there was no hurry.”

He said working from home made a big difference.“Since I was working from home, I could come early and pray nearby. Sitting outside before the adhan gave me time to slow down.”

It was a similar scene in Al Qasimiya, where residents arrived early, laying prayer mats along footpaths beside mosques. Some of them sat quietly, enjoying the breeze and calmness, as there were only a few vehicles on the roads. The usual hum of traffic was absent and it was replaced by a rare stillness that made the moments before prayer feel especially serene.

Mohammed, a resident of Al Qasimiya, said praying outdoors added a unique sense of calm.“It felt refreshing and the air was cool” he said.“Even though the mosque had space inside, many of us stayed outside because the weather made it special.”

Mosques also saw heavy footfall in residential areas as companies allowed remote work for the day. At Al Gaith Mosque in Tecom, worshippers filled both indoor and outdoor spaces, with some choosing to pray outside despite the availability inside.

Farhan Saeed, who works in Tecom and prayed at Al Gaith Mosque, said the experience stood out.“Praying outside felt very different today,” he said.“The weather was cloudy, cool, and comfortable, which made it perfect. You don't get this often in Dubai.”

“Traffic was slow in the morning, and since work was flexible, many of us came early and stayed nearby.”