UAE Motorist Injured After Vehicle Rolls Over Amid Heavy Rains: Fujairah Police

A vehicle rolled over on Sheikh Khalifa Street heading towards Fujairah during the heavy rains on Thursday, a senior official at Fujairah Police told Khaleej Times on Friday.

“The driver sustained moderate injuries and he was transferred to Fujairah Hospital for treatment,” said Brigadier Saleh Mohamed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police.

Al Dhanhani added Fujairah authorities have been ramping up efforts to tackle the challenges posed by recent heavy rains to ensure safety of road users across the emirate, noting Fujairah Police“put in place proactive measures during adverse weather:

“We have deployed traffic patrols across major roads and areas most prone to accidents, keeping teams on constant stand-by to respond immediately to any emergency,” said Al Dhanhani, noting:“Our operations room is actively monitoring all roads in real-time, coordinating swift intervention whenever accidents or hazards are reported.

“These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to prevent accidents and protect the public during rainfall , he continued, while urging motorists“to remain vigilant, reduce speed, maintain safe distances, avoid reckless driving, and refrain from using mobile phones or other distractions.

“Road safety during rainy conditions is a shared responsibility, and careful driving can save lives,” he underscored.

'Working around the clock'

Meanwhile, the police and Fujairah Municipality have intensified field operations to remove accumulated rainwater from streets and neighborhoods. Technical teams are working around the clock with heavy machinery as part of a coordinated emergency plan. Residents have been urged to exercise caution while travelling during the rainfall.

The municipality added five new 12-inch pumps to the emergency system, distributed across areas most prone to water accumulation. Additional water tanks have been deployed, and maintenance work has been carried out on rainwater drainage networks across the emirate prior to the rainfall.

Engineer Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, director-general of Fujairah Municipality, said these measures are implemented in coordination with the local emergency, crisis, and disaster management team.

He added“the rainwater drainage network project in the emirate has been fully completed, covering all neighborhoods and spanning 31.25 square kilometers with a total length of 77 kilometers. This system ensures efficient water drainage and significantly reduces water pooling.”