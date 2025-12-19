Indian Expat Who Died In RAK Was Newly Married: Social Worker

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on unstable weather in the UAE]

A young Indian expat who died in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday was newly married and had just returned from his home country six months ago, after his wedding, according to a social worker who is helping with the repatriation process.

Recommended For You

“He came back after his wedding just six months ago,” said N.H.“His family are understandably devastated. We are trying to support him in the best possible way.”

According to him, the 27-year-old, named Salman Fariz, was working as a delivery boy at a restaurant in RAK. He was out to deliver food when strong winds hit the emirate around 3am on Thursday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The winds were very strong and picked up very suddenly,” he said.“The restaurant owner immediately called him and asked him to cancel the delivery and find a spot to take refuge.”

He said that Salman parked his vehicle outside a building under construction.

Authorities are yet to reveal how he died after taking refuge inside. The social worker said his body was discovered the next morning as workers went to the site.

He added that Salman's body is expected to be repatriated this weekend. He said:“Several roads are closed, and many departments are still working around the clock to mitigate the impact of the weather. We are hoping to get his body repatriated by tomorrow.”