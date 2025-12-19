U.S. Hemp Roundtable Responds To Trump EO

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Breaking cannabis and hemp news -The U.S. hemp industry is deeply grateful to President Trump for issuing his strong pro-hemp Executive Order today. While the headlines of the announcement will focus on marijuana rescheduling – which is a positive in itself, for any cannabis reform benefits the entire plant – we are especially pleased to see the provisions that direct the White House staff and urge Congress to ensure access to hemp-derived, full-spectrum CBD products, a lifeblood of the industry. We are also thrilled to see the development of a model that would allow a number of Medicare beneficiaries to receive CBD under doctor recommendation at no cost.

We consider this Executive Order to be a direct rebuke to the hemp ban that was malignly attached to legislation that reopened government. This also gives strong impetus to efforts to extend the ban's moratorium an additional 18 months to allow proper time for Congress and the Trump Administration to develop the regulatory framework that ensures the safe provision of hemp products while cracking down on the bad actors peddling the unsafe products that the Executive Order calls out.



We look forward to working with the President, his staff, HHS, and Congress in the coming months to ensure the bipartisan vision of a safe, legal, and regulated hemp extract industry.

Katelyn Meckes

Director of Operations and Public Affairs

U.S. Hemp Roundtable

502.319.2358

...

...

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Follow cannabis and hemp stocks at Investorideas

/Marijuana-Stocks/Stocks_List

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

