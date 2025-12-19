U.S. Hemp Roundtable Responds To Trump EO
We consider this Executive Order to be a direct rebuke to the hemp ban that was malignly attached to legislation that reopened government. This also gives strong impetus to efforts to extend the ban's moratorium an additional 18 months to allow proper time for Congress and the Trump Administration to develop the regulatory framework that ensures the safe provision of hemp products while cracking down on the bad actors peddling the unsafe products that the Executive Order calls out.
We look forward to working with the President, his staff, HHS, and Congress in the coming months to ensure the bipartisan vision of a safe, legal, and regulated hemp extract industry.
Katelyn Meckes
Director of Operations and Public Affairs
U.S. Hemp Roundtable
502.319.2358
