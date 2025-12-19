Qatar, US Officials Hold High-Level Talks On Strategic Partnership
HE Al Khulaifi met separately with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Paul Kapur; Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for Africa at the Department of State, Massad Boulos;
Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael Kozak, Near Eastern Affairs Senior Officer, Robert Palladino; and CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, Ben Black.
Discussions focused on the close bilateral relationship, ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, and shared perspectives on regional and international issues.
The US side highlighted the importance of continued coordination and consultation with Qatar, strengthening cooperation mechanisms, and further developing bilateral relations, while recognizing Qatar's role as an effective mediator and trusted partner in resolving regional and international conflicts.
