403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/INR Forecast 19/12: USD Stabilizes After RBI (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The USD/INR stabilized after RBI intervention halted a sharp rupee selloff. Despite calm trading, dollar demand persists as markets test the central bank, with global risks and Fed policy supporting a buy-the-dip outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment