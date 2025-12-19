Former Cyber Defence Workers Admit To Ransomware Crimes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Two former employees of cybersecurity firms have pleaded guilty in a United States federal court to criminal charges after admitting they secretly carried out ransomware attacks against companies they were supposed to help protect, a case that has sent shockwaves through the cyber-security industry and reignited concerns about insider threats.

Prosecutors said the defendants used their technical knowledge and access to professional tools to identify vulnerabilities in corporate networks, deploy malicious software and then demand payments running into millions of dollars. The guilty pleas, entered this week, cover offences including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, unauthorised access to protected computers and extortion linked to ransomware campaigns.

According to court filings, the men were employed at separate points by cybersecurity service providers that advised clients on threat detection, network defence and incident response. While holding those positions, they allegedly moonlighted as hackers, exploiting weaknesses in victim systems and using ransomware strains designed to encrypt data and halt business operations until payments were made.

Former security insiders turn attackers - a development that has unsettled industry executives - reflects a growing challenge for firms tasked with defending critical digital infrastructure while managing highly privileged internal access. Prosecutors described the conduct as a betrayal of trust that compounded the harm suffered by victims already facing operational disruption and financial loss.

The charging documents outline how the attackers selected targets ranging from small manufacturers to mid-sized technology firms, often focusing on organisations with limited in-house security resources. Once access was gained, data was exfiltrated and encrypted, followed by ransom demands calibrated to the victim's perceived ability to pay. In several cases, companies were threatened with the public release of sensitive information if negotiations failed.

Investigators said digital payment trails, server logs and communications recovered from encrypted messaging platforms helped link the attacks to the defendants. One of the men admitted to using infrastructure leased under false identities to mask the origin of the intrusions, while the other acknowledged sharing proceeds and technical resources as part of the conspiracy.

Legal experts note that cases involving insiders with professional security backgrounds are treated particularly seriously by courts.“These defendants are not opportunistic amateurs,” said a former federal cybercrime prosecutor familiar with similar cases.“They understood how defences work and deliberately set out to defeat them for personal gain, which is an aggravating factor at sentencing.”

The case underscores an uncomfortable reality for the cybersecurity sector: the same skills required to protect networks can be repurposed for criminal activity. Industry surveys have repeatedly highlighted the risk posed by disgruntled or financially motivated insiders, especially in an environment where demand for skilled cyber professionals has driven rapid hiring and remote access to sensitive systems.

Ransomware remains one of the most lucrative forms of cybercrime globally, with law-enforcement agencies estimating billions of dollars in losses each year. While high-profile attacks by organised criminal groups and state-linked actors often dominate headlines, officials stress that a significant share of incidents involves smaller teams or individuals with deep technical expertise and insider knowledge.

The guilty pleas also reflect increased cooperation between private cybersecurity firms and law-enforcement agencies. In this case, investigators were alerted after anomalous activity patterns linked to the defendants' work histories raised red flags during unrelated breach investigations. Data shared by affected companies helped build a timeline that contradicted the defendants' claims about their activities.

Cybersecurity firms have responded by emphasising stricter internal controls, enhanced background checks and continuous monitoring of privileged access. Several industry bodies have renewed calls for clearer professional ethics standards and mandatory reporting obligations when employees are suspected of misconduct.

