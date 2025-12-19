Bank Of Korea Moves To Ease Dollar Strain

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

South Korea's central bank has unveiled temporary measures to increase the supply of US dollars in the onshore foreign exchange market, responding to renewed pressure on the won and heightened volatility driven by global monetary conditions and capital flows. The steps, announced in Seoul, are designed to stabilise market functioning rather than signal a shift in the broader policy stance, according to officials familiar with the decision.

The Bank of Korea said it would expand and fine-tune existing mechanisms that channel dollar liquidity to domestic banks, including adjustments to foreign exchange swap operations and closer coordination with financial institutions that rely on short-term dollar funding. The announcement followed sharp movements in the won that reflected a stronger dollar globally, shifting expectations over US interest rates and risk-averse sentiment among international investors.

Authorities stressed that the measures are temporary and targeted. Central bank officials indicated that the aim is to smooth excessive fluctuations and ensure that firms and banks can access foreign currency at reasonable costs, rather than to defend a specific exchange rate level. Market participants have long viewed this distinction as important, particularly after past episodes when heavy-handed intervention drew criticism from trading partners.

South Korea's economy is deeply integrated into global trade and finance, making its currency sensitive to swings in the dollar. Exporters and importers alike depend on predictable access to foreign currency, while domestic banks hold sizeable short-term foreign liabilities that can become vulnerable during periods of stress. Episodes of dollar scarcity can amplify volatility, as companies rush to hedge exposures and banks scramble to secure funding.

See also Taiwan outlines regulated stablecoin plan for 2026 launch

The central bank's move builds on a toolkit refined over the past decade. FX swap facilities allow banks to exchange won for dollars with the central bank for a set period, easing immediate shortages without depleting official reserves. By adjusting maturities, volumes and pricing, policymakers can influence conditions in the onshore market while signalling readiness to act if dislocations worsen.

Government officials, speaking separately, said fiscal and regulatory authorities were aligned with the central bank's approach. The finance ministry has held regular consultations with the Bank of Korea and financial regulators to monitor cross-border capital movements, particularly as global investors rebalance portfolios in response to shifting yield differentials. Officials noted that South Korea's foreign exchange reserves remain ample by international standards, offering a buffer against disorderly market moves.

Economists said the measures reflect a broader trend among Asian central banks grappling with a strong dollar environment. While many economies in the region maintain flexible exchange rates, policymakers have shown a willingness to step in when liquidity dries up or price action becomes detached from fundamentals. In South Korea's case, analysts pointed to stable external balances and a manageable current account position as factors that give authorities room to act calmly.

Banks welcomed the announcement, saying predictable access to dollar liquidity helps reduce funding costs and limits the risk of knock-on effects to credit markets. A senior treasury executive at a major commercial bank said the adjustments would“help smooth day-to-day operations” at a time when global markets remain sensitive to policy signals from Washington and other major capitals.

Currency strategists cautioned, however, that temporary measures alone cannot offset sustained external pressures if global conditions remain unfavourable. They noted that the won's performance will continue to be influenced by US monetary policy expectations, geopolitical developments and investor appetite for emerging market assets. Any prolonged mismatch between dollar demand and supply could require further action, though officials have signalled a preference for gradual, market-friendly steps.

See also EcoFlow eyes US public listing with IPO plan

The Bank of Korea has repeatedly emphasised that foreign exchange policy operates alongside, not in place of, its primary mandate of price stability. With inflation dynamics evolving and domestic growth facing headwinds from weaker external demand, policymakers are balancing multiple objectives. The central bank has avoided linking the FX measures directly to interest rate decisions, underscoring that liquidity management in currency markets serves a different purpose.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.