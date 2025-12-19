Host Arabia Wraps Up Debut Riyadh Edition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Host Arabia has closed its first edition in Riyadh, positioning the Saudi capital as an emerging focal point for the hospitality and foodservice supply chain at a time when the kingdom is accelerating investment in tourism, leisure and urban development. The three-day event brought together hotel operators, restaurant groups, suppliers and policymakers, underlining the scale of demand being created by new resorts, giga-projects and a fast-expanding domestic dining market.

Held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, the inaugural edition drew exhibitors and visitors from across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, reflecting Saudi Arabia's growing pull as a commercial hub for hospitality equipment, food and beverage solutions, technology and design services. Organisers said the turnout exceeded initial expectations, with strong participation from both international brands seeking market entry and local firms aiming to scale alongside national development plans.

The exhibition opened against the backdrop of an ambitious tourism strategy that targets a sharp rise in annual visitors by the end of the decade, supported by large-scale projects such as Diriyah, Qiddiya, NEOM and the Red Sea destination. These developments are reshaping procurement needs for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and entertainment venues, driving demand for kitchen equipment, sustainable packaging, digital ordering systems and energy-efficient infrastructure. Host Arabia sought to position itself as a platform where these needs could be matched with suppliers and service providers in a single marketplace.

Industry executives attending the event highlighted Riyadh's transformation into a year-round destination for conferences, sports and entertainment as a key factor behind the exhibition's timing. International hotel groups are expanding their presence in the capital, while domestic restaurant concepts are scaling rapidly, supported by a young population and rising disposable incomes. This combination has intensified competition and raised standards, placing greater emphasis on quality, efficiency and sustainability across the hospitality value chain.

The programme featured live culinary demonstrations, equipment showcases and panel discussions focused on workforce development, localisation of supply chains and the adoption of smart technologies. Speakers addressed challenges such as staff training, cost pressures and the integration of sustainability targets into daily operations, themes that resonate strongly with operators navigating rapid expansion. Discussions also touched on regulatory alignment and the role of public-private partnerships in supporting sector growth.

Exhibitors ranged from global manufacturers of commercial kitchen equipment and refrigeration systems to regional producers of food ingredients, tableware and interior solutions. Technology providers showcased point-of-sale platforms, inventory management tools and data analytics designed to help operators manage margins and customer experience more effectively. Several participants noted growing interest in solutions that reduce water and energy consumption, reflecting both regulatory expectations and cost considerations in a desert climate.

Government and industry representatives used the gathering to underline the hospitality sector's contribution to economic diversification and job creation. Training institutions and recruitment firms reported strong engagement from operators seeking to build local talent pipelines, an area seen as critical to sustaining long-term growth. The emphasis on skills development aligned with broader national objectives to increase private-sector employment and reduce reliance on imported labour over time.

Organisers described the Riyadh edition as a strategic step in establishing Host Arabia as an annual fixture, with plans to expand floor space and content in future editions. Feedback from exhibitors pointed to strong deal-making potential, with several reporting on-site negotiations and follow-up meetings scheduled with hotel developers and restaurant groups. The presence of decision-makers from major projects was cited as a key differentiator compared with more mature regional trade shows.

