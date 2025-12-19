US Clears Record Taiwan Arms Package

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Washington has approved an arms package for Taiwan valued at about $11.1 billion, a move described by officials as the largest single tranche of US military support for the island and one that has prompted a sharp diplomatic response from Beijing. The decision underscores a widening security rift across the Taiwan Strait as pressure on Taipei intensifies through military drills, air patrols and naval manoeuvres.

The package, authorised late on Wednesday, brings together a mix of air defence, anti-ship and command-and-control systems alongside training and sustainment support. US officials said the equipment is intended to strengthen Taiwan's ability to deter coercion and resist a blockade or amphibious assault, rather than to alter the status quo. Washington approves a landmark Taiwan arms deal, senior administration figures said, framing the move as consistent with long-standing policy and existing legislation governing ties with Taipei.

According to briefings provided to lawmakers, the sale includes additional Patriot missile interceptors and upgrades, coastal defence capabilities designed to counter maritime incursions, and advanced surveillance and communications equipment aimed at improving joint operations among Taiwan's armed services. The package also covers spare parts, maintenance and technical assistance, signalling a shift towards ensuring readiness and resilience over headline-grabbing platforms.

China reacted swiftly, condemning the approval as a violation of its sovereignty and warning of countermeasures. The foreign ministry said the decision would“severely undermine” bilateral relations and increase the risk of confrontation in the region. Military commentators in Beijing-linked media called for intensified drills around Taiwan and urged stronger pressure on firms involved in the sales.

US officials rejected the criticism, pointing to obligations under domestic law to provide Taiwan with defensive articles. They argued that the scale of the package reflects accumulated requests and assessments of Taiwan's needs rather than a change in policy. Privately, administration aides said the consolidation of systems into a single authorisation was designed to streamline delivery and reduce delays that have hampered earlier approvals.

For Taipei, the announcement brings both reassurance and practical challenges. The defence ministry welcomed the decision, saying it would bolster deterrence and contribute to regional stability. Officials acknowledged, however, that integrating new systems and training personnel will take time, particularly as the armed forces grapple with recruitment pressures and the need to modernise doctrine.

Analysts note that the package fits a broader trend in US support that prioritises survivability and asymmetric capabilities. Rather than focusing on high-profile aircraft or ships, the emphasis has shifted towards mobile missile units, air defence and intelligence systems that complicate an adversary's planning. This approach mirrors lessons drawn from conflicts elsewhere, where layered defences and dispersed forces have proven critical.

The approval also carries implications for regional allies. Japan and Australia have watched developments across the Taiwan Strait closely, concerned that instability could disrupt trade routes and draw them into a wider conflict. Diplomats in the region said the scale of the package would be read as a signal of US commitment, even as Washington urges restraint and dialogue.

Within the United States, the decision has drawn mixed reactions. Lawmakers supportive of Taiwan's security argued that the package was overdue and necessary to address a growing imbalance. Critics questioned whether the size of the sale risks provoking Beijing and called for greater emphasis on diplomacy. Defence industry groups highlighted the economic impact, noting that production and sustainment would involve multiple firms across several states.

China's leadership has repeatedly stated that it reserves the right to use force to achieve unification, while insisting that peaceful means remain preferred. Over the past year, military activity around Taiwan has increased in frequency and scale, including large-scale exercises simulating blockades. Taiwan's government has accused Beijing of seeking to normalise pressure and erode morale.

US officials said they had communicated the decision to Beijing through established channels and reiterated calls for dialogue across the strait. They stressed that the arms package does not include offensive strike capabilities aimed at the mainland and is focused on defence.

