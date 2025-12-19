2025 Annual Claims Data Report: Bridging Information Gaps With Full Disclosure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire -19 December 2025 – HKAccidentLawyers and the HKCivilClaim today released the 2025 Annual Claims Data Report, providing summaries for each key data point to enhance legal literacy among accident victims.

1. Work Injury Claims Data (Total: 1,032 Cases)



Sick Leave Distribution:



0 – 30 Days: 279 cases

31 – 100 Days: 323 cases

101 – 300 Days: 261 cases

301 – 700 Days: 145 cases

701 – 1,000 Days: 18 cases

1,001 – 2,000 Days: 3 cases Over 2,000 Days: 3 cases

Assessment of Earning Capacity:



0% – 4%: 745 cases

5% – 14%: 188 cases

15% – 34%: 52 cases

35% – 64%: 11 cases

65% – 94%: 10 cases 95% – 100%: 26 cases

Estimated Results:



HK$0 – $50,000: 381 cases

HK$50,001 – $100,000: 226 cases

HK$100,001 – $200,000: 147 cases

HK$200,001 – $500,000: 109 cases

HK$500,001 – $1,000,000: 125 cases

HK$1,000,001 – $2,000,000: 31 cases HK$2,000,001 – $5,000,000: 13 cases

2. Traffic Accident Claims Data (Total: 868 Cases)



Injured Body Parts:



Back / Spine: 176 cases

Lower Back / Hips: 118 cases

Head: 112 cases

Shoulder: 111 cases

Neck: 105 cases

Leg: 104 cases

Knee: 74 cases Arm: 68 cases

Nature of Injuries:



Sprain: 241 cases

Fracture: 180 cases

Contusion: 169 cases

Nerve / Brain: 139 cases

Internal: 74 cases Dislocation: 65 cases

Estimated Results:



HK$0 – $100,000: 422 cases

HK$100,001 – $200,000: 162 cases

HK$200,001 – $500,000: 179 cases

HK$500,001 – $1,000,000: 98 cases

HK$1,000,001 – $2,000,000: 5 cases

HK$2,000,001 – $10,000,000: 0 cases Over HK$10,000,000: 2 cases

Mandatory Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: All compensation figures are generated by the“AI Compensation Calculator” based on user input. These are preliminary estimates only and not final actual compensation amounts. Final payouts depend on court rulings, liability apportionment, and medical evidence. Victims must seek formal legal advice from practicing lawyers.